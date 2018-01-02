PFA bans use of non-food grade colour for eatables

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has prohibited food industry to use non-food grade colour on pulses for colouring it under the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017 here on Monday.

PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that PFA has directed to food-business related people for not using non-food grade colour in the preparation of food especially for coloring lentils and roasted grains (Chanay). He said that according to regulations food industry could only use food grade colour.

He said that colored essential commodities affects on consumer healthy and make a cause of cancer, ulcer and other diseases. PFA will collect roasted grains, pulses and other essential commodities from market by following blind-sampling method throughout the province.

Mengal said that strict action will be taken against responsible according to law added that he requested citizens to stop the use of those food items in which non food grade colour have been used.