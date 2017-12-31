PFA bans Choran to avoid stomach diseases

Rawalpindi

Punjab Authority Food (PFA) imposed ban on preparation and sale of all kind of Choran (a flavored, chemically treated edible salt) here.

Talking to APP, PFA Director Operations North Bilawal Abro said that in a recent research dangerous chemical ingredients were found in Choran which can cause stomach and other diseases. He said that it is mostly eaten by children who are mainly affected by the diseases caused by it.

Bilawal informed that the ban has been imposed according to PFA Act 2011 and the decision was taken for the betterment of health of general public. He warned the people linked with the business of Choran preparation and selling to stop its production. —APP