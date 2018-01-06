PFA to ban marketing of infant formula brands

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Health Department will complete the lawmaking for infant formula marketing and its ingredients within month.

Punjab Food Authority will also ensure the affirmation of imported infant formula products with the help of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This was disclosed by PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal during a meeting with Infant Formula Association office bearers at PFA Headquarter on Friday.

DG takes review about the process of imported infant formula products, legislation, marketing policy and its ingredients.

Mengal said that resport will compile after evaluation local infant formula products with international formula brands and Punjab Food Authority will ensure the availability of international standard infant formula at shops in Pakistan.

He said that PFA would deal iron handedly with responsible/ companies in case of failure to meet the protocols and standards.

He informed that some companies are selling low standard infant formula by claiming the French and American products in market.

DG said that PFA has banned the marketing of infant formula for less than one-year child and will take strict action against companies in the case of violation of this prohibition.