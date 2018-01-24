PFA appreciates PIMH over good food quality

Salim Ahmed

Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal paid surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) to review the hospital canteen arrangements and shown satisfaction on food quality.

He went on different sections of canteen for examining the food quality and food ingredients that was being used in the preparation of food like spices, meat, lentil and other items.

He has commended canteen administration for having food quality up to the mark of PFA standards that was being provided patients and visitors.

Mengal said that a large number of patients and people visited hospitals on daily basis for their medical treatment and checkup and approached on hospital canteens to beat the hunger pangs.

He said that credit of quality food availability at hospital canteens and eateries goes to PFA teams who are working day and night for provision healthy food by implementing food law across the Punjab.

DG has announced to give free training all employees of the Hospital cafeteria in order to more improve the food standards and quality. He further said that PFA is doing regularly visits hospitals canteens, which has a clear difference to see at this hospital canteen.

He directed canteen contractors to keep maintain food standards as per PFA otherwise strict action will be taken against them in case of found any negligence during raid.