PFA active to check sale of rotten eggs

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given three months quality adjustment time (till March 30) to egg industry in order to maintain standards of eggs in market.

The set parameters are first of their kind to be given to industry.

Director General PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal said that PFA has set some protocols for egg industry by following the PFA Pure Food Regulations 2017.

He said that according to Regulation 2017, egg industry will store eggs in a cool dry place (below 25°C) away from direct sunlight.

Further, the eggs trays should be neat and clean along with egg industry will bound to fix best before labeling on eggs, he said.

Mengal further said that everyone (including retailers and shopkeepers) will also bound to follow the rules and regulation along with to maintain the food standards, otherwise strict action will be taken against responsible as per law.