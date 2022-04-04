PF Chang’s Welcomes Guests through the Door of Lahore!

Lahore: PF Chang’s, Pakistan’s most loved Pan Asian cuisine, announced the opening of its branch in Defence Raya, Lahore, marking the company’s 4th location in the country. Located at the new commercial hub, the restaurant celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive media launch on 4th March at 3.30 pm. The restaurant will be open to the public on 5th March 2022.

The grand opening of PF Chang’s was full of VIP guests who belonged from the field of media, the business community, influencers and food critics.

The dining experience was complemented by serving their signature dishes like Dynamite shrimps, Mongolian beef and fiery Chang’s spicy chicken that too with an ultimate combo of sticky rice. Highlights of the menu also include imaginative Pad thai and dumplings. However, fresh broccoli and sesame seeds gave sesame chicken a different flavour profile and delicious taste. Guests were also able to enjoy foreign-trained chefs’ special cocktails.

The aromatic food contrasted very well with the ambience of the restaurant. To mention here, the American firm, PF Chang’s has a homogenous theme with a variety of murals worldwide. The murals here in Pakistan have been exclusively designed by a Dubai-based company and have further been executed locally. The dragons and the Zebra stripes on the mural give the interior a magnificent look and feel.

CEO Rana Wasif Munir considers that the key ingredient to a restaurant’s success is believing in providing the best experience in terms of food and ambience both.

