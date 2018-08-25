PEW lauds PM’s efforts to bring back stolen funds from abroad

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to bring back stolen funds worth hundreds of billions of dollars stashed in foreign banks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the task force of Finance Ministry to submit recommendations within two weeks on ways and means to repatriate the money stolen from masses, it said.

President PEW Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the government has decided to initiate the process by taking action against influential politicians, bureaucrats and other who owns properties in Dubai worth eight billion dollars which is laudable.

He said that the move will help the new government stabilize the limping economy which it inherited and discourage the corrupt elements.

The President PEW said that afterward, the government will move to bring back money hidden in secretive Swiss banks which according to former finance minister Ishaq Dar stands at 200 billion dollars.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the former government indicated the volume of money sent illegally but avoided any meaningful action due to political interests which was criminal.

Many countries have received dirty money back from Switzerland and in case of a success, Pakistan will be able to retire all its domestic and foreign debts, improve the economy, overcome law and order problem and eradicate poverty, he observed.

The President PEW said that the government has also decided to expand tax net by one hundred thousand people during the first year which is laudable.

