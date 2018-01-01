PEW for giving due attention to Leather sector by policymakers

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Monday said Pakistan’s leather sector can play its role in the national growth if it is patronised.

The country has abundant raw leather which can help it become a leading player in the one trillion dollars global trade of leather and leather goods, it said.

Pakistan will have to soften laws, change the attitude and stop discouraging this sector so that it can thrive, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He said that local leather industry is on the decline since long while exports have dwindled after getting GSP Plus status which is amazing.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that according to some estimates Pakistan share in the global leather trade is declining to benefit the competitors.

He said that the current situation is a result of the energy crisis, increasing cost of doing business, tax issues, lack of skilled manpower, weak marketing strategies, an absence of upgradation and apathy towards latest international trends.

Not a single institution has ever initiated serious efforts to promote leather sector providing jobs to over four hundred thousand people which has resulted in low-value addition.

Pakistani leather is best in the world outside Italy but regional countries like India and Bangladesh are grabbing its share because of active support of their governments.

Potential of the leather sector can be doubled in few years regaining the title of second largest export earner after textiles.

Orignally published by INP