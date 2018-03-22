Petroleum tech institute to be set up in Kark

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Institute of Petroleum Technology at a cost of Rs. 2 Billion will be established in Distt. Karak approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Sartaj Aziz. This was the vision of KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and tireless efforts made by Atif Khan, Minister of Energy & Power Department and KPOGCL.

This institute will benefit all the provinces by generating much needed specialized work force for Oil & Gas Exploration industry.

This institute will be state of an art institute in imparting quality education.

Such institution will be established for the first time in Pakistan with affiliation with international organizations like IWCF, API, SPE & AAPG.