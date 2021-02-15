Petroleum prices to stay unchanged till Feb 28

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum prices will remain unchanged for remaining days of February as Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected propose to raise prices.

The decision was taken to provide relief to the consumers, said the premier.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed an increase of Rs14.07 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs13.61/litre high speed diesel price. It had also proposed Rs10.79 increase in the price of per litre kerosene oil.

Last month, the petroleum prices had been raised for first fifteen days of February 2021..

The federal government had approved Rs2.70 per litre increase in petrol price and Rs2.88.litre in diesel price. The price of kerosene oil was increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while the rate of light diesel was raised by Rs3/litre.

Current prices of petroleum products are following;

Petrol: Rs111.90

Kerosene oil: Rs80.19

Diesel: Rs116.07

Light diesel oil: Rs79.23