Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for 1st half of June

According to a statement released by the Finance Division on Monday, the government has chosen to leave petroleum product prices unchanged for the first half of June.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the announcement, has chosen to keep petroleum product prices the same as they were on May 17th, 2021.

Since April 16, 2021, the government has not raised the price of petroleum products by modifying sales tax so that there is no comparable rise in the price of basic commodities and maximum assistance is offered to the common man,” according to the statement.

With effect from June 1st, 2021, the following pricing will apply:

Petrol is priced at Rs108.56 per litre.

Light diesel Rs77.65 per litre High-speed diesel Rs110.76 per litre Kerosene oil Rs80.00 per litre

On May 15, the government announced that the price of petroleum products will stay steady for the remainder of May.

“The petroleum products price will remain the same till May 31,” the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to burden the people despite increasing rates in the international market.

The minister said that if petroleum product pricing are not hiked, the national exchequer would lose Rs2.77 billion.

“The government has not only adjusted petroleum levy but also reduced the sales tax on light diesel and kerosene oil.”

As a result, till May 31, petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre, diesel cost Rs110.76 per litre, kerosene oil cost Rs80, and light diesel oil cost Rs77.65 per litre.

