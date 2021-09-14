Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs10.5/litre from Sept 16

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a surge in petroleum prices, starting from September 16, 2021.

Reports said that Ogra has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, which will take decision after having consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The new prices will be announced tomorrow (September 15) and it will come into effect from September 16.

The regulatory body has recommended Rs1 per litre in petrol price and Rs10.50/litre in high speed diesel oil’s price.

It has sought Rs5.50/litre surge in price of light speed diesel oil and Rs5/litre in kerosene oil price.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance had approved a reduction by up to Rs1.5 per liter in petroleum prices for the first half of September 2021.

According to a notification, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel had been decreased by Rs1.5 per litre to Rs118.30 and Rs115.03, respectively.

The price of kerosene also fell by Rs1.50, to reach Rs86.80 per litre. Light diesel oil decreased to Rs84.77 per litre as the government has approved Rs1 reduction in its price.

