Petroleum Minister calls on Governor Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House on Friday.

Federal Minister discussed matters pertaining to gas supply issue in detail and informed that necessary measures are being adopted to overcome the existing gas shortage.

He further said that transmission and distribution system was also being upgraded to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the consumers.

The Federal Minister also briefed the Governor about his meeting with CM Sindh held earlier in the day.

