Petroleum minister briefed on PSO’s performance

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, visited the Headquarters of Pakistan State Oil (PSO). Jehangir Ali Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), along with the senior management of the company, welcomed the Honorable Federal Minister.

The Management of PSO gave the Minister an overview of the company’s performance and operations. The Minister also had a briefing on key challenges being faced by the company.

PSO, in its role as the market leader and the largest public sector company in Pakistan, is committed to maximizing the share holders value, supporting the government’s energy sector initiatives, fulfilling corporate social responsibilities and taking the nation forward.

Share on: WhatsApp