Petroleum group’s export surges 97.2pc

Islamabad

The export of petroleum group during first quarter of current fiscal year has registered a sharp increase of 97.2 percent as compared to same period (Jul-Sep) of the preceding year.

The export of petroleum group rose to $145.8 million in Jul-Sept of the year 2018-19 from $73.9 million in same period of the previous year, a latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.

According to breakup figures, the petroleum crude’s export rose to $76.2 million this year from $33.1 million during the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly export of petroleum products (excluding top Naphta) also surged to $45.8 million from $33.1 million, showing an increase of $77.98 percent.

The export of petroleum top Naphta also registered an increase of $57.1 million during the period under review as it increased from $15.1 million to $23.7 million.

On yearly basis, the petroleum group exports posted an increase of 42.32 percent in September 2018 to $48.1 million against the exports during September 2017 when the exports were recorded at $33.7 million.

On month-on-month basis, however the petroleum group exports during September 2018 decreased by 17.76 percent against the exports in August 2018 when the exports were recorded at $58.4 million.

