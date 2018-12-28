Petrol to motorcyclists without helmets banned

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued directives to ban the sale of petrol to motorcycle riders who do not wear helmets in Lahore. The directives were issued by LHC judge Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi during the hearing of a petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddiq.

The judge warned that the petrol stations found in violations of the court’s directives will be sealed and made to face legal action. Furthermore, Justice Qureshi told the chief traffic officer of Lahore to submit a compliance report in this regard by next week.

The LHC had last month directed the CTO Lahore to start enforcing the condition of wearing safety helmet on pillion riders from December 1 without any discrimination.—INP

