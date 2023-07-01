ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the government has decided not to change the petrol prices but the diesel prices have been increased by Rs7.50 per liter for the next fortnight, he said this in a late-night press conference on Friday night.

He shared that the new diesel price will come into effect from 12:00 am on July 1, 2023.

After the increase, the new prices will be as below:

Product Existing prices New prices Change Petrol Rs262 Rs262 None Diesel Rs253 260.50 +7.50

Earlier, local media reported that an Rs5 hike is expected in the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on petrol and diesel from July 1.

As per the report, the government was mulling the petroleum levy from Rs50 to Rs55 per litre of petrol and diesel.