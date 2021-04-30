Petrol prices in Pakistan to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan on Friday announced that the petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the first half of May.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that the prime minister has decided to not raise the petroleum prices.

He said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase by up to Rs10 in the petroleum prices.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمت نہیں بڑھائی جائے گی۔ اوگرا کی سمری میں 5 سے 10 روپے اضافے کی سفارش کی گئی تھی۔ وزیراعظم نے اسے نامنظور کر کے 16 اپریل کی قیمتیں برقرار رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا۔ اوگرا کی سفارش کردہ قیمتیں لف ہیں۔ جو منظور نہیں کی گئیں pic.twitter.com/ngCNpmQ7Yf — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 30, 2021

He said that prices announced on April 15 will remain in effect.

On April 15, the federal government had reduced petroleum prices, providing relief to people.

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar in a tweet said that the decision had been taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the cut in prices.

As per the notification, the petrol price had been decreased by Rs 1.79 per litre while the price of high speed diesel had been cut by Rs2.3/litre

Similarly, the government had approved a decrease of Rs 2.6 per litre in kerosene oil price.

The Prime Minister has approved a reduction in petrol prices by Rs 1.79 and the price of diesel by Rs 2.32 applicable from tomorrow.

Reductions in kerosene and light diesel oil too as per below: pic.twitter.com/ubT0Re7j6t — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 15, 2021

Currently, the price of petrol stands at Rs108.35 and diesel’s Rs111.08 per litre.

Earlier on March 31, the government had decreased petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre and diesel price by Rs3/ litre for first half of April 2021.

