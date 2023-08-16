A day after taking charge, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar approved Rs17.50 hike in petrol price and Rs20 in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

After the hike, petrol will be available at Rs290.45 per litre and HSD at Rs293.40 per litre. Local media reported earlier that Pakistan could raise petroleum prices by Rs14 to Rs24 per litre by the next bi-monthly review (August 16-31) due to rising prices in the international market.

Last month, the coalition government increased petrol and HSD prices by nearly Rs20 from August 1, 2023.