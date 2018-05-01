Petrol price up by 1.7 rupees

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance ministry on Monday rejected OGRA’s recommendation to increase price of petrol by Rs3.22, after a notification was released that a Rs1.7 price hike for the commodity was effective from 12AM today. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had earlier sent a summary to the government, with the recommendation to increase price of petrol by Rs3.22, diesel by Rs5.2, kerosene oil Rs6.97, and light diesel Rs6.95.

According to the notification, issued by the government, the new petrol price is Rs87.70, while diesel price was increased by Rs2.31 to Rs98.76. Under the Finance Bill 2018, tax on diesel, petroleum, crude oil and high-octane fuel would be increased from Rs10 per litre to Rs30.

The same increase would be imposed on the levy of light speed diesel and gasoline, while levy on local liquefied petroleum gas could go up by 328%.