Petrol price to shoot up in March as Ogra suggests Rs20.7/litre hike

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday suggested an increase in the prices of petroleum products from March, according to local media reports.

Reports suggest that that Ogra has recommended Rs 20.7 increase in per litre petrol and Rs 19.61 for per litre diesel.

Meanwhile, the current levy on petrol is Rs17.97 per litre while Rs 18.36 per litre on diesel.

The final decision on the increase of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this month, the government had decided to maintain the petroleum prices for the rest of the month.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had previously recommended Rs14 increase in the petrol price for the second half of February.