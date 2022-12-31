Petrol price to be decided today for next 15 days

Islamabad: The federal government is set to decide the price of petrol and high-speed diesel, among other petroleum products, today for the next fifteen days.

On December 15, the federal government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s aspirations of “providing maximum” relief to the masses.

Similarly, the price of HSD was reduced by Rs7.50. Whereas that of kerosene and light diesel oil was reduced by Rs10 per liter each.

Currently, the price of per liter petrol and HSD are Rs214.80 and Rs227.80, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of petrol and HSD diesel had been kept unchanged from September 30 till December 16, when the government announced a massive cut in prices.

During this time, the government of Pakistan had been unable to pass on relief to the masses in the form of price reductions due to the deal with the IMF.

Per the IMF agreement, Pakistan has to collect an Rs50 petroleum levy on fuel prices. Currently, the government is charging an Rs50 petroleum levy on petrol and Rs30 on diesel.