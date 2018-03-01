Petrol price up by Rs3.56 per litre

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Wednesday increased the price of petrol by Rs3.56 per litre in line with fluctuation in global oil prices effective from today. The price of Motor Spirit 92 RON has been increased by Rs3.56 per litre from the existing 84.51 to 88.07 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel which is widely used in the transport and agriculture sectors has also been increased from the existing Rs95.83 to Rs98.45 per litre, registering a hike of Rs2.62 per litre. The price of superior kerosene oil has also been hiked from the existing Rs70.18 to Rs76.46 per litre, registering an increase of Rs6.28 per litre.

Light Diesel Oil is used in industry and its price has been increased from Rs64.30 to Rs65.30 per litre, with an increase of Re1 per litre.

The finance ministry in its statement said that Ogra and the ministry of energy had proposed increase in the price of those products — including Rs6.94 per litre raise in the price of diesel.

However, it was increased by Rs2.62 per litre only for the benefit of the general public. The new price of diesel (HSD) would be Rs98.45 per litre, Motor Spirit (Rs88.07), SKO (Rs76.46) and LDO would be Rs65.30 per litre.