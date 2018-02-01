Petrol price up by Rs2.98, diesel Rs5.92

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.98 and High Speed Diesel by Rs5.92 for the month of February, 2018.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had proposed double digit increase in the rates of HSD by Rs10.25 per litre, SKO Rs12.74 per litre and LDO Rs11.72 per litre on the basis of increase in prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The government, however, decided to reduce the impact on the consumers through adjustment in the applicable levies.

The price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs5.92, from Rs89.91 per liter to Rs95.83.The product is widely used in transport and agriculture sector.