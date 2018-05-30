Petrol price likely to increase by Rs7.46 for June

ISLAMABAD : The federal government is likely to hike the price of petroleum products for the month of June 2018 and the move will bring changes to the existing values.

Sources said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is likely to send a summary regarding increase in the prices of petroleum products from June 1.

The price of petrol is likely to increase by Rs7.46 per litre from June 1, while price of kerosene oil has been recommended to be increased by Rs 5.61 per litre and price of light diesel by Rs5.25 per litre.

The PM will give the final approval to the determination of the prices which will stand implemented on June 1 at 2400 hrs for one month.