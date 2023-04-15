Petrol price likely to go up by Rs10 to 15/litre from April 16

ISLAMABAD – The petrol price is likely to go up by Rs10 to 15 rupees per litre for the second half of April 2023.

However, the cost of the high-speed diesel (HSD) may be raised by only 30 paisa.

As per the federal government sources, the ex-depot price of petrol is expected to jump by Rs14.77 per litre, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs0.30 per litre while kerosene oil by Rs8.96 per litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs3.36 per litre for the second fortnight of this month.

The currently expected price hike of petroleum products is attributed to rising oil prices in global markets and petroleum levy including general sales tax (GST), the sources added.

So, if the revision rate has been approved, the sale price of petrol will rise to Rs286.77 per litre from the existing Rs272 per litre.

The diesel price will reach Rs293.30 per litre, and kerosene oil Rs189.25 per litre. Whereas, the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will increase to Rs286.93 per litre.

Petrol is considered an alternative to compressed natural gas (CNG) and because of gas shortage, CNG is not available in the market. Due to the closure of CNG stations, the demand for petrol is on the rise.

Punjab has been using liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the past few years in CNG filling stations owing to the gas scarcity.