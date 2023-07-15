ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a cut in the price of petrol by Rs9 per litre and diesel by Rs7 per litre for the next half of July 2023.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the revised prices which will be applicable after 12 am and will stay in place till July 31.

With the fortnight review, the new prices of petrol and HSD are Rs253 and Rs253.50 per litre, respectively.

Dar said the government tried to create as much room as possible to provide relief to the people following the appreciation of rupee value after IMF Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).