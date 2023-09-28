The price of petrol is likely to be slashed for the first fortnight of October as the government decided to pass on relief.

As people have been paying record-high prices for fuel over the last couple of months, prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are likely to be slashed by up to Rs20 per litre.

The expected drop in fuel prices stemmed from a cut in its international price from $101 to $99 per barrel. Inflation will also drop as petrol is used in private transport.

If approved, the price of petrol will hover around Rs310-320, while diesel will plunge between Rs315-320.

Earlier in September, the petrol prices completed a triple century as the government is taking steps toward fiscal objectives laid down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan is facing an economic meltdown, distressed people are bracing for another blow, with experts claiming that back-to-back increases in fuel prices will shut down several industries.

