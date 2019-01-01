Petrol price cut by Rs4.86 per litre

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has slashed petroleum product prices for the month of January 2019.

The government has issued a notification for cut in the prices of the petroleum product prices here on Monday.

According to the notification, petrol price has been cut by Rs4.86 per litre; Diesel by Rs 4.26 per litre; Light diesel oil Rs2.16 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs.52 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended Rs9.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol, diesel Rs15 per litre, light diesel oil Rs2 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs0.25 per litre.

