Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs1.5/litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has approved a reduction by up to Rs1.5 per liter in petroleum prices for the first half of September 2021.

According to a notification, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel have been decreased by Rs1.5 per litre to Rs118.30 and Rs115.03, respectively.

The price of kerosene will also fall by Rs1.50, to reach Rs86.80 per litre. Light diesel oil will be available for Rs84.77 per litre as the government has approved Rs1 reduction in its price

The new prices will come into effect from September 1 till September 15.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a decrease of Rs3.5 per litre in petrol price and Rs5/litre in high-speed diesel oil.

It had sought Rs2/litre reduction in light speed diesel oil price and Rs3/litre in kerosene oil price.