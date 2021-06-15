Petrol, diesel prices increased in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday approved an increase in petroleum prices from June 16, days after it presented a ‘tax-free’ budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

The Ministry of Finance has raised petrol price by Rs2.13 per litre, taking it to Rs110.69/litre while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.79 and its new price will be Rs112.55/litre.

The price of light speed diesel will be available at Rs79.68/litre after an increase of Rs2.03 while price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs1.89/litre to Rs81.89.

Pakistan has lower petrol prices than India

Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region, including India and Bangladesh.

According to a regional comparison conducted in Pakistani rupee, petrol price in Pakistan has reached Rs110.69 per litre after latest surge while in India it is Rs205.21, highest among eight countries listed for comparison.

The commodity is available in Sri Lanka at Rs125.06, in China Rs173.73, Bangladesh Rs162.22, Indonesia Rs115.06, Bhutan Rs145.26 and Nepal Rs165.82.