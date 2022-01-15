Petrol, diesel prices increased by Rs3 per litre for January

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased petroleum prices for the remaining days of January 2022.

According to a notification, the prices of petrol, high speed diesel have been jacked up by Rs3 per litre.

After the Rs3.01 increase, the new price of petrol will be Rs147.83 per litre, whereas high speed diesel will now cost Rs144.62 per litre.

The new price of kerosene oil has been fixed at Rs116.48 per litre, while the pice of light diesel oil has surged to Rs114.54/litre after the Rs3.33 increase.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an Rs5.52 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/petrol-prices-in-pakistan-cheapest-in-region-says-pm-after-latest-hike/