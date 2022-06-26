Petra Kvitova geared up for her third Wimbledon title quest by winning the Eastbourne International.

The Czech rolled past former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to capture the WTA 500 event for her 29th career title.

It was her first tournament win in more than a year as she underlined her status as an outside contender for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Petra Kvitova was flawless on serve, surging to an early lead, racking up 18 winners thanks to her superb ball-striking against the defending champion Ostapenko, who was on a nine-match winning streak in Eastbourne International.

The former world number two was tested only once during the 77-minute encounter having to save five break points in a marathon 12-minute game at 2-1 in the second set.

It was smooth sailing from there on out for the Czech.

Kvitova seeded 25th at Wimbledon will take on Italian Jasmine Paolini in the first round at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, while 12th seed Ostapenko faces France’s Oceane Dodin.

Ostapenko’s Wimbledon quest is in limbo due to her fitness after pulling out of the Eastbourne doubles final with a right toe injury

Ostapenko and her partner Lyudmyla Kichenok were due to face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette, who have crowned champions following the walkover.

In the men’s final, American Taylor Fritz clinched his second title of the year with a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(4) 7-6(4) win over compatriot Maxime Cressy in the final of the ATP 250 event.