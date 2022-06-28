Former Chelsea great Petr Cech has left his role as the club’s technical and performance adviser as the new owners continue their overhaul of the Premier League club.

Cech’s departure was announced Monday and is one of the slew of latest changes under Todd Boehly’s consortium which is also letting Chelsea’s longtime sporting director Marina Granovskaia walkway from the club.

Though not openly admittable, Boehly seems to be slowly washing the club of Abromovic’s reign by replacing all the members appointed during his time as the club’s owner.

Todd Boehly has already named himself chairman and interim sporting director of the club but still requires the expertise of people like Marina Granovskaia who will leave after the summer transfer window.

Granovskaia rose to as one of the toughest negotiators in football during Roman Abramovich’s reign.

Petr Cech, meanwhile, is one of the most beloved figures at Chelsea having been the shot-stopper through the club’s most successful era.

“With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside,” said Cech, who spent 11 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge before taking the advisory role in 2019. “I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Todd Boehly said Cech is an “important member of the Chelsea family” and “we wish him the best” during his farewell address.