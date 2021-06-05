Petition seeking sedition charges against Hamid Mir filed in LHC

Staff Reporter Lahore

A petition seeking sedition charges against veteran journalist and TV anchorperson Hamid Mir was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday for his speech “containing very serious derogatory remarks and allegations against the disciplined institution of Pakistan”.

Mir had last week delivered a fiery speech in Islamabad calling for accountability for the repeated assaults on journalists while speaking at a protest against the attack on Asad Ali Toor. Mir had also warned in his speech of retaliation if the attacks on journalists continued.

He was subsequently taken off air and told BBC Urdu that he had been informed by his channel management that he would “not go on air on Monday” to host his five-days-a-week show. “The management asked me to either explain or refute the speech outside the Press Club,” Mir told BBC Urdu.