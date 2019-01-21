Petition seeking Imran’s disqualification dismissed

Islamabad

The IHC on Monday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing presided over by Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzaib, the petitioner maintained that the prime minister did not reveal that he had a daughter in his nomination papers. “He lied about his daughter, hence he is not Sadiq and Ameen.”

Justice Minallah questioned the petitioner if he had checked Article 63(H) which deals with moral issues and said the first principle of Islam is to keep someone’s personal life private.

The court dismissed the petition and stated that it would impose a fine if it received a similar petition again. The Supreme Court in September dismissed a constitutional petition seeking the disqualification of the prime minister for “not being Sadiq and Ameen”.

The petition, filed by PML-N leader Daniyal Chaudhry last year, contended that Imran’s version of his ‘love child’ Tyrian Jade White was against common sense, moral laws and they did not coincide with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. It also stated that the prime minister should be disqualified for not being Sadiq and Ameen in accordance with the relevant articles of the Constitution.

During the hearing, Danyal Chaudhry appeared along with his counsel, Qausain Faisal Mufti, who stated that the petition had become infructuous and he would like to approach the high court on the matter.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp