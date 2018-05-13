Petition for removal of NAB chairman filed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Pakistan Muslim League-N leader on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking for the removal of National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for “leveling allegations of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif”.

The petition reads, “It is awful, the politicians generally accuse their rivals for baseless allegations to secure their political goals and motives and point-scoring purposes.”

“The removal is inevitable to meet the ends of justice,” the petitioner argued. On May 8, NAB chairman, taking notice of the money laundering allegations, ordered an investigation against former premier Nawaz Sharif.

In a press release issued by the country’s top anti-graft body, the chairman took notice of reports making rounds on news channels claiming that Nawaz laundered $4.9 billion to India.

The petition filed further reads: “For this purpose, it is the fundamental duty to avoid any press release which still needs further interrogation or yet to establish or a pipeline project to launch future proceedings against someone.”

The PML-N petitioner stated that an inquiry lodged into an already falsified report shows that Iqbal is incapable of keeping aside prejudices against the former prime minister. “In subsequent events it is reaffirmed which shows that the caption of the institution got ill will against the former premier and the removal justifies to the user for the independence of institution,” the petition added.

The careless press release cannot be said a bonafide act as a person steering an institution as retired judge of superior judiciary and having well-equipped knowledge and responsibility is further supposed to not to make himself or institution in a despotic fixed situation or to cause distrust or to lose the credibility of the institution which is done by the respondent which go against him for all grounds to be removed as being incapable to hold office, the petition further added.