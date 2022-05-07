Petition filed against PTI leaders over Masjid-e-Nabvi incident

A petition was filed in Lahore’s sessions court on Friday against former prime minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members including Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Usman Dar for violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi.

The petition was filed by Chaudhry Khalid Rashid Advocate on behalf of labour leader Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain. Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain sought a report on the petition from Samanabad police on May 10.

It was adopted in the petition that the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabwi was violated under a well-thought-out plan against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the members of his cabinet.