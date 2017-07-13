Petition disposed of 

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition against non-implementation of a ban on rallies at the Mall Road here. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition filed by traders association. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the court had imposed a ban on rallies at the Mall Road but despite the orders, the rallies were being staged. He requested the court to order implementation of ban. However, a law officer apprised the court that there was a complete ban on rallies at the Mall and action was taken on violation of the ban.—APP

