Gilgit

The Chief Court Gilgit Baltistan dismissed a writ petition in which police recruitment process on 500 vacancies at Special Protection Unit (SPU) was challenged by Hunza advisory.

division bench comprising Chief Justice, GB Chief Court, Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed and Justice, Ali Baig after hearing arguments and examined records, dismissed the writ petition filed by Hunza Advisory on the ground of being non-maintainable.—APP