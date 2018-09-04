Petition against PM’s election accepted in LHC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday accepted a petition seeking the prime minister’s election to be declared unconstitutional on the basis that at least 69 members of the National Assembly abstained from voting and failed to participate in the formation of the federal government.

The petitioner, Sheikh Zahid Mahmood, had last week filed the petition through senior lawyer A.K. Dogar, pleading that it was mandatory under Article 91(4) of the Constitution that every member of the National Assembly must cast his/her vote to person(s) nominated for the election of prime minister.

