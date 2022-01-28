Petition against Nawaz, Tareen’s lifetime ineligibility filed in SC

A constitutional petition on Thursday was filed against lifetime disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in Supreme Court.

The plea was filed by SC Bar President Ahsan. The claimant mentioned in his petition that the apex court cannot perform duties as trial court.

Not giving right to appeal against court’s judgment is against the principles of justice, the plaintiff stated.

In January 2018, SC disqualified then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with Panama Papers case under Article 62 and directed Election Commission of Pakistan to issue notification in this regard.

The five-judge larger bench of the SC, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, unanimously announced the decision in courtroom No 1.

“PM Nawaz is no more truthful and honest as he failed to prove his assets of 2013,” Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told the packed courtroom.

He ordered to file reference in National Accountability Bureau in six weeks to investigate the matter and also directed Nawaz Sharif to immediately leave the premiership.

While announcing the verdict on PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petitions, the SC had disqualified PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for life under Article 62 (1) (F) of the Constitution of Pakistan, stating that the reply submitted by Tareen was a confession in itself.

Hanif Abbasi had filed a petition, accusing the PTI leaders Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen of not declaring their assets to the ECP and violating the lncome Tax Ordinance, 1979, and People’s Act, 1974.