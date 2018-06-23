Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

LAHORE : An appellate tribunal on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s candidature for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

Maryam, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will be contesting the upcoming general election from National Assembly constituencies NA-125 and NA-127 in Lahore, and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

The petitioner had challenged Maryam’s nomination papers for PP-173, contending that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader possessed two CNICs.

The appellate tribunal dismissed the petition stating that it was inadmissible