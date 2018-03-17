Petition against Kashmala dismissed

Zubair Qureshi

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging appointment of Kashmala Tariq as Ombudsperson on Harassment Against Women at Workplace.

The petitioner contended that as per law only a high court judge or a lawyer was qualified to be appointed as Ombudsperson.

The IHC judge asked the petitioner Rai Qaiser Abbas advocate if he had carried out some research before filing the petition and if Kashmala had a legal practice qualifying her to become an Ombudsperson or not. To the judge’s inquiry, the petitioner replied that the appointment was not as per law.