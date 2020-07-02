Petition against ilegal use of electricity infrastructure KE moves Sindh High Court to expedite proceedings

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric has moved the Sindh High Court to expedite proceedings in a Constitutional Petition filed in October last year, in which K-Electric had initiated legal proceedings against the unauthorized use of electricity infrastructure by cable TV and Internet providers. The petition was filed as part of the power utility’s continuing campaign to rid the city’s power infrastructure of such encroachments which are not only unwarranted but also pose a severe risk to the safe and reliable supply of electricity as well as to the lives of the residents of the city.

The petition includes as respondents, cable TV and Internet companies, the city administration, municipal bodies and concerned regulators and was filed to bring to the notice of the Honorable High Court that the inaction of the respondents has led to the creation of an unsafe environment which has jeopardized the integrity of the electricity system and created public safety hazards which has led to various accidents including fatal ones specially during previous monsoon season. With the onset of monsoons again and the prediction of much heavier rains this year by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and in the absence of any action by stakeholders, K-Electric has moved the Honorable Court to expedite proceedings in the pending petition for the absolute safety of the citizens of Karachi.

In the petition, KE has submitted that the power infrastructure is continuously being infringed upon and encroached by cable TV providers and Internet companies. The power utility further submitted that these cables and boosters are installed at various locations across Karachi without adhering to the applicable electrical safety standards and the current through them passes to the poles and other downstream infrastructure, creating a severe hazard for the public at large as well as for the employees of the power utility. As per several investigations, these unwarranted TV and Internet cables and switches for streetlights installed on electric poles have been found to be the underlying cause of numerous incidents including fatal ones that have taken place in the city in the past.

KE respectfully submitted to the High Court of Sindh that it is essentially the job of the city administration, civic and regulatory bodies to ensure that Karachi is made free from encroachments.