Pesticides should be last option for killing pests, farmers told

Multan

Agriculture spokesman has advised farmers to apply pesticides only after applying all other techniques including the biological control to tackle pests and diseases.

In a release issued here Friday, the spokesman said that pesticides should be applied while keeping in view the crop and the economic threshold level (ETL) of the pests and diseases.

Farmers should apply only the registered pesticides and there should be a reasonable time between the application of pesticides and the harvest.

Spray should be applied till 9 am in the morning or after 4 pm in the evening and at a time when incidence of pests reach economic threshold level.

Spray should be avoided in case of winds blowing at a speed of 15 km/hour, a speed that can make smaller branches of trees wave.

Spray machine should be in order and its pressure, leakage and nozzle should be checked before application.

Pesticides should be applied only in the quantity recommended by experts. Farmers should apply spray on pests and fungus through hollow cone nozzle while flat fan nozzle be utilized for spray of weedicides.

Farmers should avoid repeating sprays of same group pesticides.—APP