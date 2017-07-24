Pesticides, industrial waste becoming toxic to environment: Experts

Lahore

Environmentalists and experts on Sunday said that pesticides from agriculture and industrial waste, ending up in soil, water and air were turning toxic to the living things and termed it a serious threat for the formation of a healthy society.

The experts while talking to APP said that environmental pollution of any type was affecting the planet’s atmosphere and human life so international community had stressed the need to regulate the elements causing this hazard.

Prominent environmentalist Dr Maqsood Anwar told APP that rapidly growing population and industrial development had affected our environment however conserving natural resources and protecting environment through public awareness, could be helpful.

Highlighting the importance of natural environment protection he said that a major reason for the rapid increase in environmental pollution was continuous deforestation which needs to be ceased. He said that survival of forests and their protection was indispensable to control environmental pollution.

“Green and dense trees symbolize such lush beauty which does not have any substitute,” he added. Maqsood said that industrial pollution could impact human health by introducing harmful particles that most often suspend in the air, as well as heavier materials that remain on the surface while contaminating soil and groundwater.

To a question he said that the popularity of cellphones and consumer electronics had increased the amount of heavy metals in the environment.

“Heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic in form of particles were being introduced to the environment during factory production, as well as when a consumer throws them away”, he added.

He informed that these metals were toxic to things living in soil, animals and humans, sometimes causing immediate death. They could also accumulate in smaller amounts inside the body over time leading to chronic illness, he said.

Similarly, he said large commercial factory farms produce an enormous amount of waste that included animal blood, faeces and pesticides.

“Some elements were used to dump waste directly into rivers, which also increases the chance of ‘disease transmission’ through fluids such as blood,” he added.

Maqsood said that the excess nutrients from factory farms, such as animal faeces and fertilizers, could disrupt the natural level of nutrients in the water, causing decreased dissolved oxygen levels, which often results in fish-kills.

Noted expert on environment, Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that trees hinder sound waves which lead to reduction in noise pollution.

He emphasized on awareness among the public regarding climate change and its adverse effects, and to reiterate the commitment that we would provide our coming generations with a clean and tidy natural environment.

Deputy Director Ministry of Climate Change Mohammad Saleem Shaikh said that during summer months, the above normal flows in glacial streams, which all eventually feed the 3,500 kilometres-long Indus River, clearly indicate that the country’s glaciers were melting rapidly.

Saleem Sheikh further said that temperatures in most of the mountainous valleys never used to go beyond 30 degree Celsius during summer, but now it was surpassing 40 degree Celsius at times.

To a question, he said that Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was playing a key role in planting trees across the country to overcome environmental issues being faced by the country.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) environmental expert Dr Fahad Saeed said that rapid tree cutting and unplanned and illegal set up of factories was the main cause of environmental pollution , which include sea-level rise, floods, higher than average temperature, a higher frequency of droughts and expanding desertification.

Expressing concern over industrial waste, smoke and rapid deforestation, Dr Fahad said the government should evolve a comprehensive policy to control environmental degradation. He urged all the departments concerned to take concrete steps to stop deforestation and eco-degradation.—APP