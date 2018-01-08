Pesticides discovered by agri scientists

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Dr. Abid Mahmood, Director General Agriculture (Research), Punjab visited department of vegetables at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad.

During his visit, Najeeb Ullah, Director Vegetable briefed him about ongoing research in Vegetable department. He said that scientists have discovered such weedicide agricultural medicine that are beneficial in eradication of weeds from fields of cabbage, beetroot, carrot, radish and onion and some other vegetable crops.

Weeds compete for water, growing space and nutrients with vegetables. They also can be a haven for pests and diseases, there is nothing worse than have a batch of weeds ruin your long cared for vegetable garden. So, this research will be beneficial for proper eradication of weeds from vegetables and off course, debris of pests and insects will also be destroyed by this eradication. Prevention is the best cure and being prepared will help farmers to prevent those pesky weeds from appearing in the first place in vegetable fields.

In this occasion, Director Vegetable, AARI also disclosed that scientists are also busy to reach further efficacy of this medicine with respect to other crops also and after getting results, it will be public for benefits of farmers/ stakeholders. In this occasion, Director General Agriculture (Research) directed to link this research also according to climate change so that vegetable production could increase.