Pessimism at New Delhi

Dr Muhammad Khan

While there always existed a sense of positivism at Islamabad, the New Delhi has been under the delusion of pessimism about Pakistan. The worst part of this Indian approach is that there exist an agreement among the political leadership, Indian military, its intellectuals and media for the conception, promotion and exercise of negativism against Pakistan. Once these segments operate together, the masses get an automatic signal to be negative about their neighbourhood. This practice is a continuing process in the world’s biggest democracy and the so-called secular state of India. Recently the Indian pessimism reached a new peak once Pakistan decided to open the route through Indo-Pak border at Kartarpur to allow the Sikh community to visit the Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. This five kilometre corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India to Dera Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Indeed, this proposal has been debated many a time since 1988, but there have been Indian reluctance throughout. Though Indian Government reluctantly approved the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, once Pakistan made a unilateral decision to open this, but it (India) started a negative propaganda against this opening. It was not expected from a democracy and secular state to get indulge into a propaganda that Pakistan did this all to please the Sikh community, whom it may use against India tomorrow. This clearly speaks of Indian exploitation of its minorities. Besides, India has been exploiting the Muslims, constituting over 16% of its population. Christian community faces equal status of exploitation.

On the eve of opening Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan once again offered India a positive engagement through dialogue for the resolution of all outstanding issues, especially the core issue of Kashmir. Instead of participating in the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Indian External Affairs Minister was derogatory and said that this does not mean that India will start dialogue with Pakistan and participate in the SAARC Summit at Islamabad. This was height of negativity of an External Affair Minister.

Nevertheless, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said, “Pakistan will now proceed with the development of the physical infrastructure for the corridor on its side of the international border. We also look forward to working out necessary details and modalities with the Indian side concerning the passage through the border.” Pakistan has downplayed the pessimism and negative propaganda campaign initiated by Indian Government and its media. “We are deeply dismayed at the relentless negative propaganda campaign being waged by a section of the Indian media against Pakistan.” All this initiative has been taken to facilitate the Sikh community and Pakistan has been facilitating all the religious communities in its seven decades of history. Sikhs have their most of their sacred shrines in Pakistan; therefore, they were always welcomed to visit there at will.

Indeed, India leaves no stone unturned to harm Pakistan; maybe it is regional forums, the international forums or usage of the Afghan soil, India made best use against the state and society of Pakistan. Recently, during the fourth round of Indo-Afghan security dialogue, held in Kabul on 25th Nov 2018, at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS), Indian speakers tried to malign Pakistan in the on-going insurgency in Afghanistan. The participants of these dialogue included high-ranking security officials from Afghanistan and India and Indian diplomats.

Speakers at the meeting discussed issues around security and the future relationships between Kabul and New Delhi. They spoke about insurgency and Afghanistan-India ties, the former National Security Advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta said Pakistan is using insurgency as a tool against Afghanistan and India. The other speaker B K Sharma, head of Centre for Strategic Studies of India said. “Afghans treat India as a key strategic partner in its transformational decade”. India’s main objective is to undermine Pakistan’s legitimate economic and security interests in Afghanistan.

India is attempting to poison Afghan people against Pakistan by carrying out negative propaganda and actions to destroy Pakistan’s age old socio-economic and trade related links with Afghanistan and impede Pakistan’s trade with Central Asia. India blames Pakistan for terrorist events occurring in Afghanistan to build a case that the freedom struggle in Jammu and Kashmir is also being backed by Pakistan. India’s objective in doing so is to denude the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the political and moral support of Pakistan. India is also using Afghan soil to destabilize Balochistan to slow down the growth of the CPEC and pulling Afghanistan away from joining the CPEC. There is a need for Pakistan to counter Indian negative propaganda in Afghanistan for the future interests of the region.

Indian political Machiavellis, its pseudo Sun Tzus and its military Guardians have to understand that they cannot undo a nuclear Pakistan. Apart from this strategic capability, Pakistan has highly professional armed forces and dedicated masses who always stand by their military. It does not exploit the minorities nor does it possess any pessimism against its neighbours. Therefore, people sitting in New Delhi must reconcile, think positively and promote peace and stability in South Asia. India has to stop human rights violations in the IoK and bring an end to the exploitation of Indian minorities.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

