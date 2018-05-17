PESS reviews Indian reaction to statement of former PM and its fallout on Pakistan

Staff Reporter

A hurriedly called meeting of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) was held, under the chairmanship of its President and attended by its executive members. The meeting reviewed all aspects of the emerging political and security conditions in the aftermath of highly damaging anti Pakistan and anti Armed Forces statements of disqualified Ex PM of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The committee was of the view that the current statement should be viewed as the continuation of Dawn leaks and also in the background of his previous attempts to equate himself with Mujib-ur-Rehman, the main character of Agartala Conspiracy case. The meeting also reviewed the Indian reaction to these statements and its possible fall out on Pakistan’s international image.

It was observed that at this juncture when the “Economic Action Task Force” was already considering the case for labelling Pakistan as a terror sponsoring state, Ex Prime Minister’s malicious and uncalled for attempt to hold Pakistan responsible for 26/11 Bombay Terror Attack and then wrongfully blaming Pakistan for delaying the court proceedings against the accused persons, could seriously compromise Pakistan’s national security interests. It was viewed with great concern that during his recent tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif not only failed to utter a single word against the Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan but also wilfully avoided countering India’s anti Pakistan narrative at the international forum. With his false accusations he has greatly embarrassed the State of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its Armed Forces and has seriously damaged the Kashmir cause.

PESS strongly condemns Ex PM’s statement and pledges its strong support to Pakistan and its brave Armed Forces, who are sacrificing their lives, blood and their dear ones for the defence of the country. The PESS also demands that in order to identify the actual characters and their motive, professional reinvestigation of Dawn Leaks must be carried out as soon as possible.

The PESS also demands that the Government of Pakistan should immediately condemn Mian Nawaz Sharif’s statement and announce its dissociation from a disqualified person who is now out to damage Pakistan’s national security interests only to secure his personal gains.